SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $14.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $143.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,600,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.