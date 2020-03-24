SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NextCure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.18). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $32.32 on Monday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $894.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $126,993,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextCure by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 494,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NextCure by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.