SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trivago in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVG. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Trivago in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

