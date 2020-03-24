Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.34 and last traded at $101.94, 1,222,405 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 576,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

