Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.72. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

