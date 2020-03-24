Stephens Downgrades Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) to Sell

Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hi-Crush to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hi-Crush has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of Hi-Crush stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

