Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

TSG opened at $15.09 on Friday. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,258,000 after acquiring an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,371,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

