Starbucks Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.