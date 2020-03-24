Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after buying an additional 6,186,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $469,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,109,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 643,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,354,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 573,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of S stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

