Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,140 to GBX 2,100. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Spectris traded as low as GBX 2,189 ($28.80) and last traded at GBX 2,224 ($29.26), with a volume of 15385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,697 ($35.48).

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,644.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,639.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Spectris plc will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

