SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Down 8.6%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.54, 72,324,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 46,218,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after buying an additional 1,538,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 410,702 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,465,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,810,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.