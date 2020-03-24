SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 664,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 165,713 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

