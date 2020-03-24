SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

SPTN stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a PE ratio of 101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

