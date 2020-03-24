Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of SEDG opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,148 shares of company stock worth $12,334,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

