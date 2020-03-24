Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,720. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smiths Group traded as low as GBX 810 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 881.61 ($11.60), with a volume of 175059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 933.40 ($12.28).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMIN. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.44).

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,603.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50.

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

