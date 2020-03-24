Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298 in the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 305.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $3,538,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

