SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$47.33.

