Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Critical Review

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Skyworks Solutions and Adesto Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74 Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $117.49, suggesting a potential upside of 56.61%. Adesto Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 25.02% 23.03% 19.53% Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Adesto Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 3.78 $853.60 million $5.71 13.14 Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 2.46 -$26.86 million ($0.28) -33.75

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Adesto Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

