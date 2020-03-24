Sirius XM Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.52 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

