Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SIG opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.