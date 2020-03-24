Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €128.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIE. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.50 ($142.44).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €73.83 ($85.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.80. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

