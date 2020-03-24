Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SCVL stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $234.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
