Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $332,931 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

