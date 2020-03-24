Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $99.27 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

