Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 7.9%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $22.13, 2,206,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,591,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $60,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 568,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

