Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.