Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIC. Benchmark assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

SAIC stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

