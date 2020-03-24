Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.