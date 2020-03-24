Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.02.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

