Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria stock opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,291.25. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 in the last ninety days.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

