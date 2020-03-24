Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -153.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

