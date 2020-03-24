SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 198.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

