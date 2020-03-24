SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 198.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
