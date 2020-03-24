RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of A$20.76.

