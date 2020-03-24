RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, 2,419,357 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 369% from the average session volume of 515,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 926.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in RumbleON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

