RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, 2,419,357 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 369% from the average session volume of 515,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
In related news, CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
