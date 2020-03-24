RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from RSMGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Shares of RSM stock opened at A$21.25 ($15.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$21.41 and its 200-day moving average is A$21.45.

