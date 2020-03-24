RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,135 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of RPC worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2,512.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.36.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

