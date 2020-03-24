Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.00.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY opened at C$72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$811,983.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$634,483.68. Insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $2,246,115 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.