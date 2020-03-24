Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,400 to GBX 3,900. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rio Tinto traded as low as GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and last traded at GBX 3,027 ($39.82), with a volume of 375641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,212 ($42.25).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,265.35 ($56.11).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,790.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

