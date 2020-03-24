Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,219,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,284,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

