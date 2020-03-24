Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $4,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

