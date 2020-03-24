Reviewing TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) & SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (NYSE:SZKMY)

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TAIWAN FD INC/SH and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

TAIWAN FD INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAIWAN FD INC/SH and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 22.09 $1.67 million N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.32 $1.61 billion $20.88 4.43

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Risk & Volatility

TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAIWAN FD INC/SH and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.14% 11.18% 5.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

