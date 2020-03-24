Reviewing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Personalis alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Personalis and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Personalis currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 302.61%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 5.95 -$410,000.00 $0.02 448.50

Personalis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -1.26% 0.69% 0.62%

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.