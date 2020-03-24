Reviewing Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) & First National Bank Alaska (NASDAQ:FBAK)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northeast Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 1.09 $13.88 million $2.20 4.80 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.00 $55.60 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp.

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 15.58% 12.98% 1.61% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

