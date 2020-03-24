Reviewing Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and SciPlay (NYSE:SCPL)

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bitauto alerts:

This table compares Bitauto and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bitauto and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.46 -$87.68 million $1.40 6.93 SciPlay $465.80 million 2.21 $32.40 million $1.53 5.34

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitauto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitauto and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00 SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

Bitauto presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.57%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 85.38%. Given Bitauto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitauto beats SciPlay on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.