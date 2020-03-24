Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tosoh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $14.51 on Monday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

