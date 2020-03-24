Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tosoh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Tosoh Company Profile
Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.
