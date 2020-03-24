Research Analysts Set Expectations for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Servicemaster Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 870,750 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

