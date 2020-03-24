Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bilibili Inc -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bilibili in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bilibili’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bilibili by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

