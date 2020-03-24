Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

