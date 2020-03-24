Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.37%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

