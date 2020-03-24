Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quantum Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quantum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quantum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $2.25 on Monday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 568,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

